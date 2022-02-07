COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/MACRON-PUTIN NEWSER -- TIMINGS TBC --

Emmanuel Macron meets Vladimir Putin in Moscow

Start: 07 Feb 2022 19:45 GMT

End: 07 Feb 2022 20:45 GMT

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - French President Emmanuel Macron holds news conference with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss the Ukraine situation, as Western world leaders try and avoid a major conflict with Russia over Ukraine.

SCHEDULE (TIMINGS TBC):

1745GMT Press conference

