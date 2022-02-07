COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY IRAQ-POLITICS/PRESIDENT -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Iraq lawmakers vote on a new president

Start: 07 Feb 2022 10:45 GMT

End: 07 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

BAGHDAD - Iraqi lawmakers vote to pick a new president after an election in October. Iran-backed parties are threatening to pull out of politics if the selection damages their interests.

SCHEDULE: TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATYURAL / ARABIC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

