ADVISORY IRAQ-POLITICS/PRESIDENT -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Iraq lawmakers vote on a new president
Start: 07 Feb 2022 10:45 GMT
End: 07 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT
BAGHDAD - Iraqi lawmakers vote to pick a new president after an election in October. Iran-backed parties are threatening to pull out of politics if the selection damages their interests.
--------///////////********
SCHEDULE: TBA
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Iraq
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATYURAL / ARABIC
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com