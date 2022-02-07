COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 7 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CAPITOL

Por
REUTERSFEB 07
8 de Febrero de 2022

Moment of silence at U.S. Capitol marks 900,000 U.S. deaths

Start: 07 Feb 2022 23:55 GMT

End: 08 Feb 2022 00:55 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - WASHINGTON DC - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and lawmakers hold a moment of silence on the East Front steps of the U.S. Capitol to mark 900,000 U.S. lives lost to COVID-19.

SCHEDULE:

0000GMT - Moment of silence begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Ranking de fichajes: los clubes que más dinero gastaron y los que más ganaron en la última década

Ranking de fichajes: los clubes que más dinero gastaron y los que más ganaron en la última década

Por qué Santiago Solari tendría los días contados en América

Ruggeri reveló detalles de sus intentos por sacar a Maradona de las drogas: “Lo peleaba y le cuestionaba todo”

El escalofriante accidente de una esquiadora en los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno

Se cierra la primera fase de venta de entradas para el Mundial de Qatar: cómo comprarlas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Santa Fe Klan: suspenden Arena Monterrey tras sobrecupo en concierto de Ángel Quezada

Santa Fe Klan: suspenden Arena Monterrey tras sobrecupo en concierto de Ángel Quezada

Bad Bunny: precios oficiales para el ‘World’s Hottest Tour’ en CDMX

Alfredo Adame arremetió nuevamente contra Andrea Legarreta: “Invocaste a ese ser del mal”

Del paseo de Hilary Duff con su hija al día de shopping de Sophie Turner y Joe Jonas: celebrities en un click

Germán Ortega admitió haber robado una chamarra en una tienda: “Me salió el barrio”

TENDENCIAS

Las 5 claves de la dieta del sueño: lo que comemos de día afecta el descanso de noche

Las 5 claves de la dieta del sueño: lo que comemos de día afecta el descanso de noche

La historia del Negro: cómo logra un perro orientarse para buscar a su humano muerto y luego pedir ayuda a una amiga

NFTs y lavado de dinero: un estudio indica que hay prácticas negativas que terminan en estafas

Los 6 nuevos estilos de pantalones que reemplazarán a los jeans esta temporada

Cómo proteger al máximo la privacidad en Facebook Messenger y ser invisible para los contactos

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Salvador del Solar, Jorge Nieto, Roger Najar y los nombres que se vocean para asumir la PCM

Salvador del Solar, Jorge Nieto, Roger Najar y los nombres que se vocean para asumir la PCM

Gianluca Lapadula agradeció los saludos que recibió en su cumpleaños con publicación emotiva

Golpe al narco en San Luis Potosí: decomisaron 300 kilos de cocaína valuados en 150 millones de pesos

Debate de expertos: ¿la sensación de fin de pandemia explica la demora en la vacunación de niños?

Héctor Valer: “Pedro Castillo está estructurando hasta dos posibilidades de gabinete”