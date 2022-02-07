ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CAPITOL

Moment of silence at U.S. Capitol marks 900,000 U.S. deaths
Start: 07 Feb 2022 23:55 GMT
End: 08 Feb 2022 00:55 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - WASHINGTON DC - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and lawmakers hold a moment of silence on the East Front steps of the U.S. Capitol to mark 900,000 U.S. lives lost to COVID-19.
SCHEDULE:
0000GMT - Moment of silence begins
