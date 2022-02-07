ADVISORY ++FLASH++ 1094-MOROCCO-WELL/FUNERAL-UPDATE

Moroccans say farewell to boy who died in well
Start: 07 Feb 2022 17:56 GMT
End: 07 Feb 2022 17:58 GMT
CHEFCHAOUEN - Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their final respects to the Moroccan boy who died on Saturday after a rescue operation that lasted several days, transfixing the country and many abroad.
