Lunes 7 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY ++FLASH++ 1094-MOROCCO-WELL/FUNERAL-UPDATE

REUTERSFEB 07
7 de Febrero de 2022

Moroccans say farewell to boy who died in well

Start: 07 Feb 2022 17:56 GMT

End: 07 Feb 2022 17:58 GMT

CHEFCHAOUEN - Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their final respects to the Moroccan boy who died on Saturday after a rescue operation that lasted several days, transfixing the country and many abroad.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Morocco

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL / ARABIC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

