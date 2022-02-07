COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PLATINUM-JUBILEE-GUN SALUTE

Por
REUTERSFEB 07
4 de Febrero de 2022

Gun salute marks Queen's accession to the throne

Start: 07 Feb 2022 11:49 GMT

End: 07 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON - Royal gun salutes across London marks the 70th anniversary of Britain's Queen Elizabeth ascending the throne

SCHEDULE:

- 1200GMT - 41 Gun Royal Salute in Green Park (the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery)

- 1300GMT - 62 Gun Royal Salute at the Tower of London (the Honourable Artillery Company).

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use UK broadcasters

DIGITAL: None

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

