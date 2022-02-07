ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PLATINUM-JUBILEE-GUN SALUTE

Gun salute marks Queen's accession to the throne
LONDON - Royal gun salutes across London marks the 70th anniversary of Britain's Queen Elizabeth ascending the throne
SCHEDULE:
- 1200GMT - 41 Gun Royal Salute in Green Park (the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery)
- 1300GMT - 62 Gun Royal Salute at the Tower of London (the Honourable Artillery Company).
