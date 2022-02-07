COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 7 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY AWARDS-BRITS/ARRIVALS -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSFEB 07
7 de Febrero de 2022

Stars arrive at London's O2 ahead of the BRIT Awards

Start: 08 Feb 2022 16:30 GMT

End: 08 Feb 2022 17:30 GMT

**--EDITORS NOTE: THIS WILL BE A MIXED 2-CAMERA LIVE--**

========================================================

LONDON - Stars arrive at London's O2 ahead of the BRIT Awards.

SCHEDULE:

1630GMT - Stars expected to start arriving

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Gran Bretaña e Irlanda renunciaron a la candidatura de organizar el Mundial del 2030 y crece la posibilidad para Sudamérica

Gran Bretaña e Irlanda renunciaron a la candidatura de organizar el Mundial del 2030 y crece la posibilidad para Sudamérica

El ingenioso truco para los penales que utilizó el arquero de Egipto ante Senegal en la final de la Copa Africana de Naciones

El curioso ranking que comparten Cristiano Ronaldo y el Pulga Rodríguez: la razón que causó el enojo del portugués

Un ex Barcelona tuvo que dejar su puesto en el Ajax por enviar “mensajes inapropiados” a las empleadas del club

Donovan Carrillo: cuándo y dónde ver su debut en Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno Beijing 2022

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Del paseo de Hilary Duff con su hija al día de shopping de Sophie Turner y Joe Jonas: celebrities en un click

Del paseo de Hilary Duff con su hija al día de shopping de Sophie Turner y Joe Jonas: celebrities en un click

Germán Ortega admitió haber robado una chamarra en una tienda: “Me salió el barrio”

De cantar en camiones a vender ropa en tianguis: Eduin Caz recordó su vida antes de Grupo Firme

Pilar Montenegro “no volverá nunca más” a Garibaldi ni al medio artístico

Andrés Palacios cree en el mensaje social de “Amor dividido” y se identifica con la causa migrante

TENDENCIAS

¿Los gatos se preocupan por sus tutores?

¿Los gatos se preocupan por sus tutores?

Cianobacterias: cómo cuidarse de las algas tóxicas y meterse en el agua de forma segura

Por qué las vacunas pueden generar síntomas similares al COVID prolongado

Estrés, hormonas y COVID: las causas detrás del boom de consultas por la caída del cabello

Cáncer hematológico: la importancia de tratar a tiempo una enfermedad que no se puede prevenir

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

El coronel Carlos Garduño Núñez, el último piloto sobreviviente del Escuadrón 201, recibirá un homenaje

El coronel Carlos Garduño Núñez, el último piloto sobreviviente del Escuadrón 201, recibirá un homenaje

López Obrador llamó a la juventud a “no hacerle juego a la derecha”

El autor español Isaac Rosa se quedó con el premio Biblioteca Breve

Alejandro Cavero: “A Héctor Valer lo pusieron en la PCM para forzar una disolución del Congreso”

Gran Bretaña e Irlanda renunciaron a la candidatura de organizar el Mundial del 2030 y crece la posibilidad para Sudamérica