COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 6 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/POLAND-USA TROOPS --TIME APPROX--

Por
REUTERSFEB 06
6 de Febrero de 2022

U.S. troops expected to arrive at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport

Start: 06 Feb 2022 10:15 GMT

End: 06 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

Rzeszów-Jasionka, POLAND – Exterior of airport where U.S. troops expected to arrive at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in eastern Poland. In total 1700 paratroopers are to land in Poland from the Fort Bragg Air Base in North Carolina. Statement expected from commander.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El fotógrafo danés que hace 40 años trabaja en la Fórmula 1 y es fanático de Fangio: “Es lo mejor de lo mejor”

El fotógrafo danés que hace 40 años trabaja en la Fórmula 1 y es fanático de Fangio: “Es lo mejor de lo mejor”

David Faitelson se burló del América y mandó indirecta a Santiago Baños: “Apúrate y llama a Televisa”

América vs San Luis: los mejores memes de la derrota de las “Águilas” en el Estadio Azteca

América vs San Luis: el polémico mensaje de Miguel Layún a las cámaras tras su expulsión

Necaxa vs Pachuca: el golazo de chilena de Avilés Hurtado

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Tundieron a Pedro Sola por presumir placa en Galería de las Estrellas: “Cuando tengas una en Hollywood, presume”

Tundieron a Pedro Sola por presumir placa en Galería de las Estrellas: “Cuando tengas una en Hollywood, presume”

Qué le ocurrió a Rick Astley: del mega éxito mundial al ostracismo y un regreso sin gloria

Victoria Ruffo lanzó indirecta y fans creyeron que era para Eugenio Derbez

Roberto Palazuelos pidió disculpas por declaraciones hacia sus adversarios: “Tengo derecho legítimo”

Ninel Conde habló sobre Larry Ramos a cinco meses de su fuga

TENDENCIAS

El informe que revela qué pasó con el deseo y los argentinos en la pospandemia

El informe que revela qué pasó con el deseo y los argentinos en la pospandemia

Los secretos del make up artist de las estrellas de Hollywood que se pueden hacer en casa

En qué consiste la filosofía de vida que propone un culto a la soledad

Fáciles y nutritivos: los mejores sándwiches y preparaciones para llevar a la playa

Un nuevo sistema permite calcular el riesgo de contagio de COVID-19 en distintos ambientes

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Denise Dresser tundió a AMLO por críticas a periodistas: “Distractor”

Denise Dresser tundió a AMLO por críticas a periodistas: “Distractor”

Tundieron a Pedro Sola por presumir placa en Galería de las Estrellas: “Cuando tengas una en Hollywood, presume”

Fernando del Rincón a la espera de confirmación de Keiko Fujimori para entrevistarla

Digitalización del trabajo: qué es el “techo zoom” y los nuevos desafíos y riesgos del mundo laboral pospandemia

El cuento chino de Nayib Bukele