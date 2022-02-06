COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 6 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC

REUTERS FEB 06
4 de Febrero de 2022

IOC & Beijing Organising Committee daily joint media briefing

Start: 06 Feb 2022 02:53 GMT

End: 06 Feb 2022 04:02 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The International Olympic Committee and the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Winter Games hold their daily joint media briefing.

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL ENGLISH AND MANADRIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

