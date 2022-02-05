ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/KHARKIV MARCH

Thousands of Ukrainians rally in Kharkiv amid tensions with Russia

Start: 05 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 05 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

KHARKIV - Thousands of residents of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, are expected to march through the centre carrying national flags to demonstrate "patriotic spirit" amid growing tensions with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in a recent interview that Kharkiv, a major indistrial centre 40 kms (25 miles) from the Russian border, could be the first city to be invaded by Putin's forces.

SCHEDULE

1200GMT - Thousands march in Kharkiv,

