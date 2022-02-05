COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC

Por
REUTERSFEB 05
4 de Febrero de 2022

IOC & Beijing Organising Committee daily joint media briefing

Start: 05 Feb 2022 02:59 GMT

End: 05 Feb 2022 04:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The International Olympic Committee and the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Winter Games hold their daily joint media briefing.

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT News conference

SPEAKERS:

IOC Spokesperson - Mark Adams

BOCOG Spokesperson - Yan Jiarong

Chief Executive Officer, OBS - Yiannis Exarchos

REMOTELY ON SCREENS

Director, Opening Ceremony, BOCOG, Zhang Yimou

Director-General, Department of Opening and Closing Ceremonies, BOCOG, Chang Yu

Deputy Director-General, Office of Pandemic Prevention and Control, BOCOG, Huang Chun

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL ENGLISH AND MANADRIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

