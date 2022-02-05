ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC

IOC & Beijing Organising Committee daily joint media briefing
Start: 05 Feb 2022 02:59 GMT
End: 05 Feb 2022 04:00 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - The International Olympic Committee and the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Winter Games hold their daily joint media briefing.
SCHEDULE:
0300GMT News conference
SPEAKERS:
IOC Spokesperson - Mark Adams
BOCOG Spokesperson - Yan Jiarong
Chief Executive Officer, OBS - Yiannis Exarchos
REMOTELY ON SCREENS
Director, Opening Ceremony, BOCOG, Zhang Yimou
Director-General, Department of Opening and Closing Ceremonies, BOCOG, Chang Yu
Deputy Director-General, Office of Pandemic Prevention and Control, BOCOG, Huang Chun
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Sports
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL ENGLISH AND MANADRIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com