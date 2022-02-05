COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 5 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY MOROCCO-WELL/

Por
REUTERSFEB 05
5 de Febrero de 2022

Moroccan rescuers edge closer to child trapped in well

Start: 05 Feb 2022 04:05 GMT

End: 05 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

CHEFCHAOUEN, MOROCCO - Moroccan rescue workers are getting closer to reaching a young child trapped at the bottom of a well in a delicate operation to dig out large parts of a hillside where there is a risk of landslide.****EDITORS NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMING

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No resale / Must on screen courtesy “Chouf TV” / Must not obscure logo

DIGITAL: No resale / Must on screen courtesy “Chouf TV” / Must not obscure logo

Source: CHOUF TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Morocco

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Una persona murió en el estadio durante el Querétaro vs Chivas femenil

Una persona murió en el estadio durante el Querétaro vs Chivas femenil

Video: aficionados de Monterrey protagonizaron pelea antes de su debut en el Mundial de Clubes

Oswaldo Sánchez presumió récord en redes y fue criticado por la afición

El motivo por el que Ángel Romero eligió a Cruz Azul sobre Boca Juniors

Subastan en Inglaterra el auto preferido de Juan Manuel Fangio: se lo regaló una famosa fábrica de automóviles tras su retiro de la Fórmula 1

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Militantes de MC rechazaron las declaraciones de Roberto Palazuelos: “No representa los valores del partido”

Militantes de MC rechazaron las declaraciones de Roberto Palazuelos: “No representa los valores del partido”

Celia Lora habría preferido estar en “Acapulco Shore” y no en “La Casa de los Famosos”

Cómo Pedro Infante intercedió para que su hermano tuviera su primer protagónico

Los mejores memes de Alfredo Adame enseñando karate en Venga la Alegría

“Quiere publicidad”: Andrés García reaccionó a la demanda de Anabel Hernández

TENDENCIAS

¿Un corredor necesita entrenar todos los días?

¿Un corredor necesita entrenar todos los días?

Estas son las 10 ciudades más saludables del mundo

Por qué se desaceleró el ritmo de la vacunación contra el COVID-19 en la Argentina

Maxi Jonas, la historia del fotógrafo que filmó con su dron el “baile de la ballena” que conmovió al mundo

Así se desarrolló la Noche de las Vacunas en la provincia de Buenos Aires

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

¿Héctor Valer tiene el mandato más breve de la historia del Perú como jefe del gabinete de ministros?

¿Héctor Valer tiene el mandato más breve de la historia del Perú como jefe del gabinete de ministros?

Ex ejecutivo de Bake Hughes desconocía que su arrendatario era el hijo de AMLO

Las técnicas beauty que se imponen en 2022, según los expertos

Una persona murió en el estadio durante el Querétaro vs Chivas femenil

Dorita Orbegoso se defiende tras ser acusada de meterse en la relación de Jerson Reyes: “Soy una mujer soltera”