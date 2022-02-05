COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY MOROCCO-WELL/ --NEW SOURCE

REUTERS
4 de Febrero de 2022

Moroccan rescuers edge closer to child trapped in well

Start: 04 Feb 2022 19:02 GMT

End: 05 Feb 2022 02:56 GMT

CHEFCHAOUEN, MOROCCO - Moroccan rescue workers are getting closer to reaching a young child trapped at the bottom of a well in a delicate operation to dig out large parts of a hillside where there is a risk of landslide.****EDITORS NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMING

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No resale / Must on screen courtesy “Chouf TV” / Must not obscure logo

DIGITAL: No resale / Must on screen courtesy “Chouf TV” / Must not obscure logo

Source: CHOUF TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Morocco

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

