ADVISORY MOROCCO-WELL/

Moroccan rescuers edge closer to child trapped in well
Start: 05 Feb 2022 07:57 GMT
End: 05 Feb 2022 08:57 GMT
CHEFCHAOUEN, MOROCCO - Moroccan rescue workers are getting closer to reaching a young child trapped at the bottom of a well in a delicate operation to dig out large parts of a hillside where there is a risk of landslide.****EDITORS NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMING
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No resale / Must on screen courtesy “Chouf TV” / Must not obscure logo
DIGITAL: No resale / Must on screen courtesy “Chouf TV” / Must not obscure logo
Source: CHOUF TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Morocco
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com