Sábado 5 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY MOROCCO-WELL/

Por
REUTERSFEB 05
5 de Febrero de 2022

Moroccan rescuers dig closer to child trapped in well

Start: 05 Feb 2022 15:36 GMT

End: 05 Feb 2022 16:36 GMT

CHEFCHAOUEN, MOROCCO - Moroccan rescue workers are getting closer to reaching a young child trapped at the bottom of a well in a delicate operation to dig out large parts of a hillside where there is a risk of landslide.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: AL ARABIYA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Morocco

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

El duro cruce entre Simeone y Xavi por el estilo de juego a horas del clásico entre Barcelona y Atlético Madrid

Horacio Colomé habló con Infobae sobre su participación en “Los ricos también lloran”

¿Un corredor necesita entrenar todos los días?

Aníbal Torres ironizó sobre posible liberación de Antauro Humala: “Voy a hacer que salte una pared”

