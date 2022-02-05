COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 5 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-ELECTION/PROTEST

Por
REUTERSFEB 05
4 de Febrero de 2022

Protest against far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour

Start: 05 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 05 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

LIVE EVENT CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

LILLE - Left and anti-racist activists stage protest against French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour holding a rally in Lille.

SCHEDULE:

1050GMT - Anti-Zemmour protest begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

