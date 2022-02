Moroccan rescuers recover dead body of boy who fell into well

Start: 05 Feb 2022 21:56 GMT

End: 05 Feb 2022 21:57 GMT

A small boy trapped in a well in northern Moroccan for five days died before rescuers managed to reach him late on Saturday, two government officials said.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Morocco

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com