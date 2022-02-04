COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY

Por
REUTERSFEB 04
4 de Febrero de 2022

German and Ukraine FM holding joint news conference in Kyiv

Start: 07 Feb 2022 16:25 GMT

End: 07 Feb 2022 17:30 GMT

KYIV - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba hold a joint news conference after meeting in Kyiv.

SCHEDULE:

1630GMT - Joint news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN / UKRAINIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

