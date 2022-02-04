ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BALTICS-SECURITY

Baltic PMs news conference after meeting in Riga
Start: 04 Feb 2022 12:25 GMT
End: 04 Feb 2022 13:30 GMT
RIGA - Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte hold a joint news conference following a meeting in Riga to discuss security in the region.
SCHEDULE:
1230GMT - News conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: HANDOUT
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Latvia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com