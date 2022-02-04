COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BALTICS-SECURITY

Por
REUTERSFEB 04
3 de Febrero de 2022

Baltic PMs news conference after meeting in Riga

Start: 04 Feb 2022 12:25 GMT

End: 04 Feb 2022 13:30 GMT

RIGA - Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte hold a joint news conference following a meeting in Riga to discuss security in the region.

SCHEDULE:

1230GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Latvia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

