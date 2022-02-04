ADVISORY ---TAPE REPLAY--CHINA-RUSSIA/

Russia's Putin and China's Xi meet for talks in Beijing
Start: 04 Feb 2022 07:38 GMT
End: 04 Feb 2022 07:56 GMT
BEIJING - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Putin is visiting China to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
0754gmt - Putin arrival
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access All
DIGITAL: Access All
Source: RUSSIAN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com