Viernes 4 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY ---TAPE REPLAY--CHINA-RUSSIA/

REUTERS
4 de Febrero de 2022

Russia's Putin and China's Xi meet for talks in Beijing

Start: 04 Feb 2022 07:38 GMT

End: 04 Feb 2022 07:56 GMT

BEIJING - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Putin is visiting China to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

0754gmt - Putin arrival

