COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 4 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC

Por
REUTERSFEB 04
4 de Febrero de 2022

IOC & Beijing Organising Committee daily joint media briefing

Start: 05 Feb 2022 02:45 GMT

End: 05 Feb 2022 04:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The International Olympic Committee and the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Winter Games hold their daily joint media briefing.

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL ENGLISH AND MANADRIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Arrancó la nueva era en la Fórmula 1: Hass fue el primer equipo en mostrar su auto para 2022 con una singular apuesta

Arrancó la nueva era en la Fórmula 1: Hass fue el primer equipo en mostrar su auto para 2022 con una singular apuesta

Por qué el Mundial de 2010 denotó las diferencias entre Oswaldo Sánchez y Memo Ochoa

Comienzan las Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno Beijing 2022: nieve artificial, el furor por el curling y todo lo que hay que saber

México vs Estados Unidos: el partido que podría asegurar al Tri en el Mundial de Qatar

Los secretos de la tensa y fructífera relación entre Simeone y Verón: “Nos sentábamos al lado y no nos saludábamos”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Las vacaciones de Vanessa Hudgens en Cabo San Lucas, la salida nocturna de Jessica Alves en Londres: celebrities en un click

Las vacaciones de Vanessa Hudgens en Cabo San Lucas, la salida nocturna de Jessica Alves en Londres: celebrities en un click

Ernesto Coppel: quién es el nuevo “tiburón” de Shark Tank y cómo amasó su fortuna

Qué pasó con el barril de El Chavo del 8

La conmovedora petición que Ale Capetillo hizo a su hermano

Tundieron a Pedro Sola por criticar la situación de México: “Es un adulto mayor cansado y acabado”

TENDENCIAS

Los microbios del ántrax pueden ayudar a calmar el dolor, según científicos de Harvard

Los microbios del ántrax pueden ayudar a calmar el dolor, según científicos de Harvard

“Noche de las vacunas” en la provincia de Buenos Aires: horario y puntos de atención sin turno para este viernes

De las gaseosas light a los lácteos descremados: mitos y verdades de la alimentación

Mustang: un auto que se convirtió en estrella de cine

¿Por qué algunas personas se contagian coronavirus y otras no?

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Encontraron 1500 kilos de marihuana ocultos en guaduas en el Quindío

Encontraron 1500 kilos de marihuana ocultos en guaduas en el Quindío

Magaly Medina se molesta con Shirley Arica por vender una imagen “limpia” en Ecuador y le recuerda su pasado

Arrancó la nueva era en la Fórmula 1: Hass fue el primer equipo en mostrar su auto para 2022 con una singular apuesta

Sigrid Bazán: “Si retrocedemos el tiempo, volvería a votar por Pedro Castillo”

Podcast para disfrutar de la cultura en español