Viernes 4 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY MOROCCO-WELL/

REUTERSFEB 04
4 de Febrero de 2022

Moroccan rescuers edge closer to child trapped in well

Start: 04 Feb 2022 14:45 GMT

End: 04 Feb 2022 15:04 GMT

CHEFCHAOUEN, MOROCCO - Moroccan rescue workers are getting closer to reaching a young child trapped at the bottom of a well in a delicate operation to dig out large parts of a hillside where there is a risk of landslide.****EDITORS NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMING

Reuters

