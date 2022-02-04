COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY MOROCCO-WELL/ --LOGOED

REUTERSFEB 04
4 de Febrero de 2022

Moroccan rescuers edge closer to child trapped in well

Start: 04 Feb 2022 18:25 GMT

End: 04 Feb 2022 19:25 GMT

CHEFCHAOUEN, MOROCCO - Moroccan rescue workers are getting closer to reaching a young child trapped at the bottom of a well in a delicate operation to dig out large parts of a hillside where there is a risk of landslide.****EDITORS NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMING

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No resale / Must on screen courtesy “aabbir.com” / Must not obscure logo

DIGITAL: No resale / Must on screen courtesy “aabbir.com” / Must not obscure logo

Source: AABBIR.COM

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Morocco

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Tagliafico se enfureció con el Ajax tras su frustrado paso al Barcelona: "Me decepcionaron"

Carlos Rivera explicó por qué no comenta las publicaciones de Cynthia Rodríguez

La vacuna española contra el coronavirus inició la última fase de los ensayos clínicos

Yiddá Eslava es acusada de ignorar a sus fans en el avant premiere de su película y ella se defiende

