Viernes 4 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-ELECTION/ZEMMOUR

Por
REUTERSFEB 04
4 de Febrero de 2022

Far-right candidate Zemmour holds a political rally in Lille

Start: 05 Feb 2022 14:00 GMT

End: 05 Feb 2022 16:30 GMT

LILLE - French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour holds a political rally in the northern French city of Lille.

SCHEDULE

1415GMT - Rally starts - Various speakers on stage

1500GMT - Zemmour arrives and takes stage

1630GMT - End

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

