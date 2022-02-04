ADVISORY FRANCE-ELECTION/ZEMMOUR

Far-right candidate Zemmour holds a political rally in Lille
Start: 05 Feb 2022 14:00 GMT
End: 05 Feb 2022 16:30 GMT
LILLE - French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour holds a political rally in the northern French city of Lille.
SCHEDULE
1415GMT - Rally starts - Various speakers on stage
1500GMT - Zemmour arrives and takes stage
1630GMT - End
