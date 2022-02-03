ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/QUEENS

Biden discusses school violence with NYC local leaders
Start: 03 Feb 2022 20:58 GMT
End: 03 Feb 2022 22:00 GMT
QUEENS, NEW YORK - U.S. President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Mayor Eric Adams, and Governor Kathy Hochul visit a New York public school to discuss community violence intervention programs with local leaders.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.
DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com