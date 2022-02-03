COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 3 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/QUEENS

Por
REUTERSFEB 03
3 de Febrero de 2022

Biden discusses school violence with NYC local leaders

Start: 03 Feb 2022 20:58 GMT

End: 03 Feb 2022 22:00 GMT

QUEENS, NEW YORK - U.S. President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Mayor Eric Adams, and Governor Kathy Hochul visit a New York public school to discuss community violence intervention programs with local leaders.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Arturo “El Rudo” Rivera necesita donadores de sangre y plaquetas

Arturo “El Rudo” Rivera necesita donadores de sangre y plaquetas

Un pelotazo en la cabeza terminó repentinamente con su carrera y las secuelas afectan su vida cotidiana: “Me olvido palabras sencillas, me da miedo”

La Juventus fichó al “Batistuta del Siglo XXI” y le dio la camiseta Nº 7 que dejó Cristiano Ronaldo

El Mundial de Clubes comenzó con un insólito blooper en la goleada de Al Jazira ante Pirae

¿El regreso de Roger Federer?: un torneo anunció que el suizo formará equipo con Rafa Nadal

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Laura León aseguró que no juzga a Inés Gómez Mont por su problema legal y defendió su amistad

Laura León aseguró que no juzga a Inés Gómez Mont por su problema legal y defendió su amistad

Bafta 2022: “El callejón de las almas perdidas” de Guillermo del Toro recibió tres nominaciones

Maribel Guardia defendió a Victoria Ruffo tras la versión de Eugenio Derbez sobre su boda falsa

Salma Hayek aparecerá en el Super Bowl 2022 como una hermosa Diosa griega

La estrella porno trans Holly Parker fue encontrada muerta: tenía 30 años

TENDENCIAS

Perros robot en EE.UU: “el mejor amigo del hombre llega con un toque futurista”

Perros robot en EE.UU: “el mejor amigo del hombre llega con un toque futurista”

Nintendo Switch supera a Wii y PlayStation en ventas

Tesla fue la marca más buscada en internet en el último año

Pro Bowl 2022: el inédito encuentro con los mejores jugadores de la NFL jugando Madden NFL 22 de EA

Instagram tiene nueva función: ‘Tomarse un descanso’ para la salud mental de los usuarios

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Christian Cueva sigue en la agenda de Boca Juniors, según medios argentinos

Christian Cueva sigue en la agenda de Boca Juniors, según medios argentinos

Maricucha, Esto es Habacilar o Yo Soy: ¿Cuál programa lideró en el rating del 02 de febrero?

Arturo “El Rudo” Rivera necesita donadores de sangre y plaquetas

Ahora Real Madrid vs Athletic Club EN VIVO empatan 0-0 por la Copa del Rey 2022

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club EN VIVO 0-0 por cuartos de final de Copa del Rey 2022