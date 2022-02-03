ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC

The IOC holds its 139th Session in Beijing

Start: 03 Feb 2022 01:04 GMT

End: 03 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

BEIJING - The International Olympic Committee holds its 139th Session in Beijing, one day before the 2022 Winter Games begin.

SCHEDULE:

FROM 0100GMT

- Welcome by IOC President and opening of the 139th IOC Session

- Report by the IOC President

- XXIV Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

- Report by Chair of the Organising Committee

- Report by the Chair of the Coordination Commission Mr Juan Antonio Samaranch

- Olympic Programme

- Decision prooposal presented by CHair Mr Karl Stoss

- Anti-doping

- World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report by PResident Mr Witold Banka

- International Testing Agency (IT) - written report by the Chair of the Board

- Ethics

- Report by Chair, Mr Ban Ki-moon

Restrictions:

BROADCASTERS: For editorial use only. No commercial use. No use after 30 days. No archive. After 30 days, broadcasters are permitted to use short excerpts for news reporting in regularly scheduled news programmes.

Broadcasts shall not be sponsored in any way which gives the impression that third parties are linked to the IOC, the Olympic Games or the Olympic Movement, unless such third parties are Olympic sponsors in the territory in which such broadcasts take place.

In particular, no sponsorship or commercial/ad superimposition on the video footage is permitted, unless with the IOC's prior written consent. No association with the IOC, the Olympic Games or the Olympic Movement is permitted, unless based on the rights granted by the IOC pursuant to a standing agreement between the IOC and a rights-holding broadcast or a top sponsor.

DIGITAL: For editorial use. No commercial use. No use after 30 days. All livestreams must be removed from all platforms after 30 days. No archive. Non-linear/on-demand broadcast and coverage shall not be sponsored in any way which gives the impression that third parties are linked to the IOC, the Olympic Games or the Olympic Movement, unless such third parties are Olympic sponsors in the territory in which such broadcasts take place. In particular, no sponsorship or commercial/ad superimposition on the video footage is permitted, unless with the IOC's prior written consent. No association with the IOC, the Olympic Games or the Olympic Movement is permitted, unless based on the rights granted by the IOC pursuant to a standing agreement between the IOC and a rights-holding broadcast or a top sponsor.

Source: IOC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / MANDARIN (POSSIBLE ENGLISH TRANSLATION OVER MANDARIN)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com