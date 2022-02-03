ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
The IOC holds its 139th Session in Beijing

BEIJING - The International Olympic Committee holds its 139th Session in Beijing, one day before the 2022 Winter Games begin.

SCHEDULE:

FROM 0100GMT

- Welcome by IOC President and opening of the 139th IOC Session

- Report by the IOC President

- XXIV Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

- Report by Chair of the Organising Committee

- Report by the Chair of the Coordination Commission Mr Juan Antonio Samaranch

- Olympic Programme

- Decision prooposal presented by CHair Mr Karl Stoss

- Anti-doping

- World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report by PResident Mr Witold Banka

- International Testing Agency (IT) - written report by the Chair of the Board

- Ethics

- Report by Chair, Mr Ban Ki-moon

