ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-EUROPE

Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe hosts newser

Start: 03 Feb 2022 10:00 GMT

End: 03 Feb 2022 10:38 GMT

COPENHAGEN - World Health Organization (WHO) hosts a news conference with Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, and technical experts, who will provide update of the COVID-19 situation on the continent.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All - No Resale

DIGITAL: Access All - No Resale

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Denmark

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com