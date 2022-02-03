COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-EUROPE

REUTERS FEB 03
3 de Febrero de 2022

Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe hosts newser

Start: 03 Feb 2022 10:00 GMT

End: 03 Feb 2022 10:38 GMT

COPENHAGEN - World Health Organization (WHO) hosts a news conference with Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, and technical experts, who will provide update of the COVID-19 situation on the continent.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All - No Resale

DIGITAL: Access All - No Resale

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Denmark

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

