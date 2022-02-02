COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 2 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Un hombre interrumpe la audiencia del papa y le grita "Dios te rechaza"

Por
GIOVANNI GREZZI
2 de Febrero de 2022

Vatican City, 2 Feb 2022 (AFP) - A shouting man denouncing the Church disrupted an audience by Pope Francis at the Vatican Wednesday, before being escorted outside by police."The Church is not the way God wants it," the man repeated in English, as he stood in the back of the audience hall holding his mask in his hand and gesticulating. The man, who also spoke in Spanish and Italian, appeared distraught and concerned as he implored the pope: "Please."While being led out of the hall by two Vatican police and a Swiss Guard without resisting, the man yelled, "God rejects you, Father. You're not a king".The disturbance came near the end of Francis' weekly general audience with the faithful in the large Paul VI hall. The 85-year-old pope, who had continued to deliver his address during the shouting, asked the audience to pray for the man. "We heard, a few minutes ago, a person who was yelling, scolding, who had a problem -- I don't know if it's physical, psychic or spiritual, but it's one of our brothers, in difficulty," said the pontiff. "I would like to conclude by praying for him, our brother who suffers. Poor man, he's shouting because he's suffering." "Let's not be deaf to the needs of this brother".cmk/ams/ide/yad -------------------------------------------------------------

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Papa FranciscoAFP

DEPORTES

El llamativo tatuaje del Papu Gómez que tomó la TV en pleno partido de Argentina y se hizo viral

El llamativo tatuaje del Papu Gómez que tomó la TV en pleno partido de Argentina y se hizo viral

La madre de Emiliano Sala habló por primera vez de la muerte de su hijo y planteó las dudas de la familia: “Ese avión no estaba en condiciones y el piloto nunca apareció”

El insólito error de utilería que privó a Ecuador del triunfo que lo clasificaba al Mundial

El desquite de Cruz Azul con Boca: presentó oficialmente a Ángel Romero

Rafael Nadal le respondió a Roger Federer el emotivo mensaje que le mandó tras conquistar el Australian Open

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Kate del Castillo habló sobre las creencias de sus padres: “Yo tampoco quería vacunarme”

Kate del Castillo habló sobre las creencias de sus padres: “Yo tampoco quería vacunarme”

Maribel Guardia, Victoria Ruffo y África Zavala rompieron las redes con nuevo TikTok

Murió a los 90 años la actriz italiana Monica Vitti, la “antidiva” y musa de Antonioni

El día que Chalino Sánchez asesinó a varios fans en un show en vivo

Del particular look de Kourtney Kardashian al día de compras de Lucy Hale: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

Concurso de un iPhone 13 en Instagram: cuidado, es una estafa

Concurso de un iPhone 13 en Instagram: cuidado, es una estafa

Qué es el 5G: por qué esta nueva tecnología hará volar internet en todos lados

COVID-19: aplicarán dosis de refuerzo a adolescentes de 12 a 17 años

Maluma y Jennifer López anuncian concierto virtual en Snapchat

“La noche de las vacunas” en la provincia de Buenos Aires: dónde estarán las 100 postas

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

El “árbitro de la paz” que revoluciona las redes con sus charlas en el fútbol infantil para jugadores y padres antes del partido

El “árbitro de la paz” que revoluciona las redes con sus charlas en el fútbol infantil para jugadores y padres antes del partido

El alcalde de Kiev, ex campeón mundial de boxeo, prometió defender su ciudad si Rusia ataca: “Hay que estar preparados”

Asamblea Nacional de Perú Libre definirá posición frente al Gabinete Valer este miércoles

Jalea de pescado: lo mejor del mar a la mesa - receta peruana

Las universidades públicas de Afganistán reabrieron con pocas mujeres en clase