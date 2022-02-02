COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 2 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/TURKEY-WELCOME

Por
REUTERSFEB 02
2 de Febrero de 2022

Zelenskiy welcomes Erdogan in Kyiv with a ceremony

Start: 03 Feb 2022 10:40 GMT

End: 03 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

KYIV - Welcome ceremony for Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on a visit to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meant to ease tensions between Kyiv and Moscow

SCHEDULE:

1045GMT - Welcome ceremony

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El llamativo tatuaje del Papu Gómez que tomó la TV en pleno partido de Argentina y se hizo viral

El llamativo tatuaje del Papu Gómez que tomó la TV en pleno partido de Argentina y se hizo viral

La madre de Emiliano Sala habló por primera vez de la muerte de su hijo y planteó las dudas de la familia: “Ese avión no estaba en condiciones y el piloto nunca apareció”

El insólito error de utilería que privó a Ecuador del triunfo que lo clasificaba al Mundial

El desquite de Cruz Azul con Boca: presentó oficialmente a Ángel Romero

Rafael Nadal le respondió a Roger Federer el emotivo mensaje que le mandó tras conquistar el Australian Open

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Kate del Castillo habló sobre las creencias de sus padres: “Yo tampoco quería vacunarme”

Kate del Castillo habló sobre las creencias de sus padres: “Yo tampoco quería vacunarme”

Maribel Guardia, Victoria Ruffo y África Zavala rompieron las redes con nuevo TikTok

Murió a los 90 años la actriz italiana Monica Vitti, la “antidiva” y musa de Antonioni

El día que Chalino Sánchez asesinó a varios fans en un show en vivo

Del particular look de Kourtney Kardashian al día de compras de Lucy Hale: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

Concurso de un iPhone 13 en Instagram: cuidado, es una estafa

Concurso de un iPhone 13 en Instagram: cuidado, es una estafa

Qué es el 5G: por qué esta nueva tecnología hará volar internet en todos lados

COVID-19: aplicarán dosis de refuerzo a adolescentes de 12 a 17 años

Maluma y Jennifer López anuncian concierto virtual en Snapchat

“La noche de las vacunas” en la provincia de Buenos Aires: dónde estarán las 100 postas

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

El “árbitro de la paz” que revoluciona las redes con sus charlas en el fútbol infantil para jugadores y padres antes del partido

El “árbitro de la paz” que revoluciona las redes con sus charlas en el fútbol infantil para jugadores y padres antes del partido

El alcalde de Kiev, ex campeón mundial de boxeo, prometió defender su ciudad si Rusia ataca: “Hay que estar preparados”

Asamblea Nacional de Perú Libre definirá posición frente al Gabinete Valer este miércoles

Jalea de pescado: lo mejor del mar a la mesa - receta peruana

Las universidades públicas de Afganistán reabrieron con pocas mujeres en clase