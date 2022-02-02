ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/TURKEY-WELCOME

Zelenskiy welcomes Erdogan in Kyiv with a ceremony
Start: 03 Feb 2022 10:40 GMT
End: 03 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT
KYIV - Welcome ceremony for Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on a visit to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meant to ease tensions between Kyiv and Moscow
SCHEDULE:
1045GMT - Welcome ceremony
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Ukraine
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com