ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/TURKEY-WELCOME

Zelenskiy welcomes Erdogan in Kyiv with a ceremony

Start: 03 Feb 2022 10:40 GMT

End: 03 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

KYIV - Welcome ceremony for Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on a visit to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meant to ease tensions between Kyiv and Moscow

SCHEDULE:

1045GMT - Welcome ceremony

