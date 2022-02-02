COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 2 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/TURKEY-NEWSER

REUTERS
2 de Febrero de 2022

Erdogan and Zelenskiy joint news conference in Kyiv

Start: 03 Feb 2022 13:25 GMT

End: 03 Feb 2022 14:30 GMT

KYIV - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan holds joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT - Joint news conference

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / TURKISH / UKRAINIAN

