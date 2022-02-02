ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/TURKEY-NEWSER

Erdogan and Zelenskiy joint news conference in Kyiv
Start: 03 Feb 2022 13:25 GMT
End: 03 Feb 2022 14:30 GMT
KYIV - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan holds joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
SCHEDULE:
1330GMT - Joint news conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Ukraine
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / TURKISH / UKRAINIAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com