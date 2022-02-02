ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NETHERLANDS

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy & Dutch PM Rutte joint newser
Start: 02 Feb 2022 09:48 GMT
End: 02 Feb 2022 10:45 GMT
PLEASE NOTE: NEWS CONFERENCE DELAYED TO 1000GMT APPROX.
==
KYIV, UKRAINE - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine hold a news conference as Europe weighs its response to growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
SCHEDULE:
0950GMT - Rutte holds joint news conference with President Zelenskiy
