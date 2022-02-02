COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NETHERLANDS

Por
REUTERSFEB 02
1 de Febrero de 2022

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy & Dutch PM Rutte joint newser

Start: 02 Feb 2022 09:48 GMT

End: 02 Feb 2022 10:45 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: NEWS CONFERENCE DELAYED TO 1000GMT APPROX.

==

KYIV, UKRAINE - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine hold a news conference as Europe weighs its response to growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

0950GMT - Rutte holds joint news conference with President Zelenskiy

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH UKRAINIAN, ENGLISH AND DUTCH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

