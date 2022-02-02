ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/HEARING

Fiona Hill testifies to hearing on Russia and Ukraine

Start: 02 Feb 2022 19:34 GMT

End: 02 Feb 2022 21:59 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Fiona Hill, a former U.S. National Security Council expert on Russia and Ukraine, testifies in Washington to a hearing of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe.

SCHEDULE:

1930GMT - Start of hearing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: CSCE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com