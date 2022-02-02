COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 2 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/HEARING

Por
REUTERSFEB 02
2 de Febrero de 2022

Fiona Hill testifies to hearing on Russia and Ukraine

Start: 02 Feb 2022 19:34 GMT

End: 02 Feb 2022 21:59 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Fiona Hill, a former U.S. National Security Council expert on Russia and Ukraine, testifies in Washington to a hearing of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe.

SCHEDULE:

1930GMT - Start of hearing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: CSCE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La inesperada decisión que tomó el FC Barcelona con Dani Alves

La inesperada decisión que tomó el FC Barcelona con Dani Alves

Cometió un penal, lesionó a un rival, se retiró en camilla y el VAR anuló la acción: la llamativa jugada en la semifinal de la Copa África

Rafael Nadal llegó a España y lo sorprendieron con una inusual propuesta

Ariel Holan y Manuel Pellegrini suenan como candidatos en la selección de Chile si no clasifica al Mundial

“Todavía no puedo correr”: Roger Federer dio detalles de su recuperación para volver a jugar

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Ninel Conde aseguró que la relación con su hijo está “totalmente fracturada”

Ninel Conde aseguró que la relación con su hijo está “totalmente fracturada”

Falleció a los 55 años Mónica Villaseñor, actriz de doblaje en Sailor Moon y Dragon Ball Super

Condenaron a los tres marinos que traficaron cocaína a Europa en un narcosubmarino y que tendrán su serie en Amazon Prime

Zona Maco 2022: la Feria de Arte Contemporáneo regresa de forma presencial

Sangría de músicos en Spotify: Crosby, Stills y Nash también abandonan la plataforma porque difunde desinformación

TENDENCIAS

Un yate eléctrico con la capacidad de navegar y volar en un solo viaje

Un yate eléctrico con la capacidad de navegar y volar en un solo viaje

Cerebro, corazón, hígado, piel y riñones: estos son los 5 efectos más devastadores de la cocaína

Alerta por un asteroide tres veces más grande que el Empire State que pasará a poca distancia de la Tierra

Cómo crear su avatar del metaverso desde Instagram y Facebook

Safari implementaría las notificaciones web en el iPhone

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Cristian Benavente llegó a acuerdo con Alianza Lima y por todo el 2022

Cristian Benavente llegó a acuerdo con Alianza Lima y por todo el 2022

“El bienestar aumentó”: Patricia Armendáriz secundó a AMLO y descartó recesión económica en México

“El populismo busca el fracaso de la política, por eso es importante hacer buena política”: Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo

CDMX: estos son los nuevos lineamientos para el trámite de placas demostradoras

Israel reducirá el uso del pase de vacunación: solo será obligatorio para algunos eventos