Miércoles 2 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC

REUTERSFEB 02
2 de Febrero de 2022

The IOC holds its 139th Session in Beijing

Start: 03 Feb 2022 00:55 GMT

End: 03 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

BEIJING - The International Olympic Committee holds its 139th Session in Beijing, one day before the 2022 Winter Games begin.

SCHEDULE:

FROM 0100GMT

- Welcome by IOC President and opening of the 139th IOC Session

- Report by the IOC President

- XXIV Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

- Report by Chair of the Organising Committee

- Report by the Chair of the Coordination Commission Mr Juan Antonio Samaranch

- Olympic Programme

- Decision prooposal presented by CHair Mr Karl Stoss

- Anti-doping

- World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report by PResident Mr Witold Banka

- International Testing Agency (IT) - written report by the Chair of the Board

- Ethics

- Report by Chair, Mr Ban Ki-moon

