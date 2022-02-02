COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 2 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC-BACH

Por
REUTERSFEB 02
2 de Febrero de 2022

IOC President Thomas Bach holds a news conference

Start: 03 Feb 2022 10:55 GMT

End: 03 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach holds a news conference following the opening day of the 129th IOC Session in Beijing, just one day before the 2022 Winter Games begin.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT News conference

SPEAKERS:

IOC President, Thomas Bach

IOC President's spokesman Mark Adams

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La leyenda de Tom Brady: de ser considerado “muy delgado” y “fácil de derribar” a convertirse en el mejor de la historia de la NFL

La leyenda de Tom Brady: de ser considerado “muy delgado” y “fácil de derribar” a convertirse en el mejor de la historia de la NFL

Cuándo definiría Canelo Álvarez su próxima pelea para 2022

La millonaria cifra que Deiveson Figueiredo pidió a Brandon Moreno para un cuarto combate

Así encaró Orbelín Pineda los malos resultados del Tri

“No hay que dejarlo morir”: Héctor Moreno salió en defensa del Tata Martino

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Te metían la mano”: Susana Zabaleta habló sobre los duros momentos de acoso que vivió en el medio

“Te metían la mano”: Susana Zabaleta habló sobre los duros momentos de acoso que vivió en el medio

Vanessa Guzmán contestó a quienes la han llamado actriz conflictiva

Qué dijo Santa Fe Klan tras disturbios durante su concierto en la Feria de León

Andrés García aseguró que una pastilla “para el mal humor” le causó leucemia

Hijo de Juan Gabriel enfrentó audiencia en EEUU por golpear a su familia

TENDENCIAS

¿Aislarse en una habitación es suficiente para evitar la transmisión del COVID-19?

¿Aislarse en una habitación es suficiente para evitar la transmisión del COVID-19?

Peter Norman: la historia del héroe olvidado de México 1968

Pallay Punchu: los secretos de la montaña de siete colores descubierta en pandemia

Polémica por el cambio hacia los barbijos seguros: ¿pueden dificultar el aprendizaje?

Por qué algunas personas consiguen mayor placer sexual estando solas

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

EEUU y la OTAN ofrecieron una desescalada a Rusia para acabar con la crisis en Ucrania: qué dicen los documentos enviados a Putin

EEUU y la OTAN ofrecieron una desescalada a Rusia para acabar con la crisis en Ucrania: qué dicen los documentos enviados a Putin

Perú vs. Ecuador: ¿Qué dijo Ricardo Gareca tras el empate en el Estadio Nacional?

“Te metían la mano”: Susana Zabaleta habló sobre los duros momentos de acoso que vivió en el medio

Enfrentamiento entre la Guardia Nacional y la CNTE dejó varios agentes heridos

SAT: quiénes son los pensionados que no pagarán ISR