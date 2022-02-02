ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/IOC-BACH

IOC President Thomas Bach holds a news conference

Start: 03 Feb 2022 10:55 GMT

End: 03 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach holds a news conference following the opening day of the 129th IOC Session in Beijing, just one day before the 2022 Winter Games begin.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT News conference

SPEAKERS:

IOC President, Thomas Bach

IOC President's spokesman Mark Adams

