ADVISORY ITALY-POLITICS/PRESIDENT SWEARING-IN

Italian President Sergio Mattarella is sworn in

ROME - Italian President Sergio Mattarella swears in, delivers a speech to the Parliament and attends a ceremony at Quirinale Presidential Palace after re-election for a second term

1415GMT - Mattarella leaves Quirinale Presidential Palace and heads to Parliament

1430GMT - Mattarella swears in and delivers a speech to the Parliament

TIME TBC - Mattarella attends an official ceremony at Quirinale Presidential Palace

