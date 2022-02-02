COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-POLITICS/MACRON

Por
REUTERSFEB 02
1 de Febrero de 2022

Macron visits the former mining town of Liévin

Start: 02 Feb 2022 13:50 GMT

End: 02 Feb 2022 14:50 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED ON RLS DUE TO MACRON BEING DELAYED. PLEASE SEE REUTERS LIVE EVENT FOR LIVE COVERAGE.

EDITORS NOTE: LIVE NOW EXPECTED TO START AT 1330GMT AS MACRON IS DELAYED.

==

LIEVIN - French President Emmanuel Macron visits the former mining town of Liévin, commemorates the memory of the forty-two miners who died in 74, and discusses with local authorities and former miners about the future of the mining basin.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Macron arrives at the memorial for the 42 miners killed in 1974, lays wreath.

1345GMT - Macron exchanges with local authorities and former miners.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

