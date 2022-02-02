COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY FRANCE-EU/MACRON -PRE-EMPTIBLE / DELAYED

REUTERSFEB 02
1 de Febrero de 2022

Macron travels to Tourcoing, meets EU interior ministers

Start: 02 Feb 2022 17:45 GMT

End: 02 Feb 2022 18:45 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT IS PRE-EMPTIBLE ON RLS

--

TOURCOING, FRANCE - French President Emmanuel Macron travels to Tourcoing to attends an informal meeting of EU interior ministers in the framework of the French Presidency of the European Union, to highlight the importance of reforming the Schengen area.

SCHEDULE: (DELAYED)

1715GMT - Macron arrives at Tourcoing's Town Hall

1745GMT - Macron gives statement to the press

1800GMT - Macron gives speech and discusses with the EU interior ministers.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

