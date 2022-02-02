ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/PMQS

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 2 de Febrero de 2022
REUTERS
1 de Febrero de 2022

British PM Johnson takes questions in parliament

Start: 02 Feb 2022 11:54 GMT

End: 02 Feb 2022 12:57 GMT

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

1200GMT Prime Minister's Questions begins

Gugnali dio detalles desconocidos del “peor día” de Sabella antes del Mundial 2014 y le dejó una advertencia a Scaloni

Murió a los 90 años la actriz italiana Monica Vitti, la “antidiva” y musa de Antonioni

El día que la Reina Máxima sorprendió a Benito Fernández: “¿En qué piso estás? Estoy en la puerta”

Gugnali dio detalles desconocidos del “peor día” de Sabella antes del Mundial 2014 y le dejó una advertencia a Scaloni

