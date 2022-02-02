COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 2 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY AWARDS-BAFTA/NOMINATIONS

REUTERSFEB 02
2 de Febrero de 2022

BAFTA announces the nominees for its 2022 film awards

Start: 03 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 03 Feb 2022 12:30 GMT

LONDON - The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announces the nominees for its 2022 film awards.

SCHEDULE:

1210-1230GMT - Nominations announced

