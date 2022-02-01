COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 1 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/KULEBA

Por
REUTERSFEB 01
1 de Febrero de 2022

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba news conference

Start: 02 Feb 2022 13:55 GMT

End: 02 Feb 2022 15:00 GMT

KYIV - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks to foreign media about diplomatic efforts by Ukraine and its partners to deter Russia from further aggression against Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - Kuleba virtual news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El sexo antes de los partidos y la trampa que practicaba como jugador: el Cholo Simeone reveló varios de sus secretos

El sexo antes de los partidos y la trampa que practicaba como jugador: el Cholo Simeone reveló varios de sus secretos

El fin de una era deportiva: Tom Brady anunció su retiro tras 22 temporadas en la NFL

La razón por la que Zinedine Zidane habría frenado las negociaciones con el PSG

Siete equipos para tres boletos al Mundial: así está la tabla de las Eliminatorias Sudamericanas con Ecuador a punto de clasificar

La sospecha y una decisión contundente: el detrás de escena de la tensión de Barcelona con Dembelé

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Arath de la Torre desmintió supuesto intento de “ligue” a pareja de Julio Alegría

Arath de la Torre desmintió supuesto intento de “ligue” a pareja de Julio Alegría

Whoopi Goldberg se disculpó tras sus polémicas declaraciones sobre el Holocausto

Encontraron muerto al actor de The Walking Dead Moses J. Moseley a los 31 años

Aislinn Derbez y Kailani habrían estado contagiadas de COVID-19: “Me tumbó durante dos semanas”

Salma Hayek sin maquillaje se vuelve furor en las redes sociales

TENDENCIAS

Stickers de video, más reacciones y otras novedades en Telegram

Stickers de video, más reacciones y otras novedades en Telegram

Instagram, Facebook y Messenger ya tienen disponibles avatares 3D para el metaverso

Guía de entrenamiento: cómo mantener los músculos fuertes a los 40 y 50 años

COVID y cerebro: los médicos advierten sobre las consecuencias neurológicas de la infección

The New York Times adquiere el famoso juego Wordle

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Carlos Jaico deslinda a Biberto Castillo como asesor del Despacho Presidencial de Pedro Castillo

Carlos Jaico deslinda a Biberto Castillo como asesor del Despacho Presidencial de Pedro Castillo

Cártel del Golfo: quiénes están detrás del asesinato del argentino Federico Mazzoni en Playa del Carmen

Precio del dólar HOY, martes 1 de febrero de 2022 al alza por crisis en el gobierno de Pedro Castillo

Un hospital de la India usó una foto de Morgan Freeman para publicitar sus tratamientos en la piel y tuvo que disculparse

Panamá rechazó a Pedro Salmerón como embajador; AMLO buscará anexarlo al equipo presidencial