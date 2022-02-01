ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/KULEBA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba news conference

Start: 02 Feb 2022 13:55 GMT

End: 02 Feb 2022 15:00 GMT

KYIV - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks to foreign media about diplomatic efforts by Ukraine and its partners to deter Russia from further aggression against Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - Kuleba virtual news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com