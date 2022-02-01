ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/KULEBA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba news conference
Start: 02 Feb 2022 13:55 GMT
End: 02 Feb 2022 15:00 GMT
KYIV - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks to foreign media about diplomatic efforts by Ukraine and its partners to deter Russia from further aggression against Ukraine.
SCHEDULE:
1400GMT - Kuleba virtual news conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Ukraine
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com