ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/JOHNSON

British PM Johnson meets Ukrainian president Zelenskiy

Start: 01 Feb 2022 16:45 GMT

End: 01 Feb 2022 17:45 GMT

KYIV - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold a a joint news conference as Johnson visits Kyiv as the UK steps up diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / UKRAINIAN / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com