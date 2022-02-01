COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 1 de Febrero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/JOHNSON

Por
REUTERSFEB 01
1 de Febrero de 2022

British PM Johnson meets Ukrainian president Zelenskiy

Start: 01 Feb 2022 16:45 GMT

End: 01 Feb 2022 17:45 GMT

KYIV - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold a a joint news conference as Johnson visits Kyiv as the UK steps up diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / UKRAINIAN / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Toda la verdad de la historia de amor entre Cristiano Ronaldo y Georgina Rodríguez: cómo se conocieron, los roces con la familia y los rumores sobre la relación

Toda la verdad de la historia de amor entre Cristiano Ronaldo y Georgina Rodríguez: cómo se conocieron, los roces con la familia y los rumores sobre la relación

Pasó por Boca y la selección de Colombia, pero una lesión le arruinó la carrera y hoy trabaja en una ladrillera: “No puedo caminar normal”

La condición de Canelo Álvarez para una trilogía contra Golovkin

Con Pochettino como apuntado, estallaron los memes tras la eliminación del PSG en la Copa Francia

Cómo Julio César Chávez logró reconciliarse con sus hijos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Diego Verdaguer fue un padre para Julián Figueroa, según Maribel Guardia

Diego Verdaguer fue un padre para Julián Figueroa, según Maribel Guardia

Con anemia crónica y déficit de hemoglobina: Andrés García dice que diario “habla con la muerte”

La vez que Pedro Infante rindió homenaje a Jorge Negrete

Televisa y Univision lanzarán plataforma de streaming en español en primer semestre

Eugenio Derbez recordó a detalle su boda falsa con Victoria Ruffo: “Me duele mucho”

TENDENCIAS

COVID-19: casi el 90% de los menores de edad internados en terapia intensiva tienen el esquema de vacunación incompleto

COVID-19: casi el 90% de los menores de edad internados en terapia intensiva tienen el esquema de vacunación incompleto

Helados: las 10 mejores propuestas para prepararlos en casa

¿Le puedo creer a todo lo que dice mi cerebro?

Qué se esconde detrás de la ciudad danesa elegida por la Unión Europea como el mejor destino de la región

Jeff Bezos: las 16 máximas de liderazgo que fueron clave en su exitosa trayectoria

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Becas Benito Juárez: calendario de pagos 2022 para alumnos de educación básica

Becas Benito Juárez: calendario de pagos 2022 para alumnos de educación básica

Perú vs Ecuador EN VIVO: horarios y canales para ver partido por Eliminatorias Qatar 2022

Reportaron arresto del “Güicho” Garibay tras enfrentamiento con militares en Mexicali

Baker Hughes respondió al escándalo de Carolyn Adams e hijo de AMLO: “La casa era de un ex empleado”

Día Mundial sin hiyab: el conmovedor testimonio de una periodista iraní contra el fundamentalismo islámico