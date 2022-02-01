COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/ESTONIA-USA

Por
REUTERSFEB 01
31 de Enero de 2022

Fly-by of F-15s and other aircraft at the NATO airbase in Estonia

Start: 01 Feb 2022 10:12 GMT

End: 01 Feb 2022 11:04 GMT

AMARI, ESTONIA - Fly-by of F-15s and other aircraft as part of the media day at the NATO airbase in Amari, Estonia where the US has deployed six F-15s.

SCHEDULE:

1130-1200GMT - Fly-by of F-15s and other aircraft

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Estonia

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

