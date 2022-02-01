COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 1 de Febrero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY RUSSIA-MOSCOW/RED SQUARE

Por
REUTERS
31 de Enero de 2022

View of Moscow's Red Square and the Kremlin

Start: 01 Feb 2022 06:40 GMT

End: 01 Feb 2022 09:00 GMT

MOSCOW - View of Moscow's Red Square and the Kremlin on the day that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will speak by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken according to the TASS news agency.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: RURTR

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

