Martes 1 de Febrero de 2022
ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/BOCOG

Por
REUTERSFEB 01
1 de Febrero de 2022

Olympics organisers newser on preparations for the games

Start: 01 Feb 2022 03:00 GMT

End: 01 Feb 2022 03:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Organisers of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing speak to the media about their preparations for the games, which begin on Friday.

SPEAKERS:

Mr. Zhao Weidong, Spokesperson and Director-General of the Media and Communications, BOCOG

Ms. YAN Jiarong, Spokesperson, BOCOG

Ms. YANG Yang, Chairperson of Athlete Commission, BOCOG; Twice Olympic gold medal-winning short track speed skater, Salt Lake City 2002

Mr. WU Xiaonan, Director-General, Operations Team of the National Speed Skating Oval

Dr. HUANG Chun, Deputy Director-General, BOCOG Pandemic Prevention and Control Office

Ms. LIN Cunzhen, Director of Arts, Department of Cultural Activities, BOCOG

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / MANDARIN AND ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

