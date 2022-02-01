ADVISORY FRANCE-POLITICS/MACRON

acron visits the former mining town of Liévin
LIEVIN - French President Emmanuel Macron visits the former mining town of Liévin, commemorates the memory of the forty-two miners who died in 74, and discusses with local authorities and former miners about the future of the mining basin.
1300GMT - Macron arrives at the memorial for the 42 miners killed in 1974, lays wreath.
1345GMT - Macron exchanges with local authorities and former miners.
