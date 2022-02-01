ADVISORY FRANCE-EU/MACRON

Macron travels to Tourcoing, meets EU ministers of interior

Start: 02 Feb 2022 17:10 GMT

End: 02 Feb 2022 18:10 GMT

TOURCOING, FRANCE - French President Emmanuel Macron travels to Tourcoing to attends an informal meeting of EU ministers of interior in the framework of the French Presidency of the European Union, to highlight the importance of reforming the Schengen area.

SCHEDULE:

1715GMT - Macron arrives at Tourcoing's Town Hall

1745GMT - Macron gives statement to the press

1800GMT - Macron gives speech and discusses with the EU interior ministers.

