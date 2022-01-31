COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 31 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU

Por
REUTERSJAN 31
31 de Enero de 2022

EU lawmakers news conference on Ukraine

Start: 31 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 31 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

MARIUPOL – EU lawmakers including those chairing the foreign and defence committees David McAllister and Nathalie Loiseau give news conference during their factfinding mission to Ukraine.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH/FRENCH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

