Lunes 31 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-DOMBROVSKIS --POSSIBLE ONLY--

Por
REUTERSJAN 31
31 de Enero de 2022

Ukrainian Prime Minister and EU media briefing

Start: 31 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 31 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

KYIV - Joint media briefing by Denys Shmygal, Ukrainian Prime Minister and Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of the economy and trade portfolio

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Oficial: Manchester City anunció que le compró a River Plate el pase de Julián Álvarez

Quién era Vita Aranda, la influencer que fue asesinada en el festival Ja’umina en Paraguay

Ómicron: la ocupación de terapia intensiva creció 185% en enero y hay cirugías que se postergan

Expertos alemanes dudan que llegue la fase endémica del COVID: “Es posible que cuando pase esta ola, regrese la variante Delta”

