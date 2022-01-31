COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 31 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/ESTONIA-USA

Por
REUTERSJAN 31
31 de Enero de 2022

Fly-by of F-15s and other aircraft at the NATO airbase in Estonia

Start: 01 Feb 2022 11:25 GMT

End: 01 Feb 2022 12:00 GMT

AMARI, ESTONIA - Fly-by of F-15s and other aircraft as part of the media day at the NATO airbase in Amari, Estonia where the US has deployed six F-15s.

SCHEDULE:

1130-1200GMT - Fly-by of F-15s and other aircraft

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Estonia

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Lionel Scaloni no confirmó el equipo para jugar con Colombia y advirtió: “Siempre habrá jugadores buenos que se quedarán afuera”

Lionel Scaloni no confirmó el equipo para jugar con Colombia y advirtió: “Siempre habrá jugadores buenos que se quedarán afuera”

Oficial: Manchester City anunció que le compró a River Plate el pase de Julián Álvarez

Último día del mercado de pases en Europa: incertidumbre por el futuro de Dembélé y “acuerdo total” entre Mbappé y Real Madrid

Fue despedida de su club y recaudó más de medio millón de dólares por ofrecer contenido erótico en Onlyfans: “Me ha cambiado la vida”

Un tenista minimizó el histórico título de Nadal en Australia: “Cualquiera puede ganar un Grand Slam si Djokovic no compite”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Rihanna anunció que está esperando su primer bebé con A$AP Rocky

Rihanna anunció que está esperando su primer bebé con A$AP Rocky

Polémica por la aterradora promoción ambulante de una nueva serie de Netflix en las calles de Bangkok

Eleazar Gómez vuelve a los escenarios tras su salida de la cárcel por agredir a Tefi Valenzuela

Evaluna Montaner contó la tradición familiar que no querrá seguir con su hijo: “Me asusta, es traumático”

Quién era Vita Aranda, la influencer que fue asesinada en el festival Ja’umina en Paraguay

TENDENCIAS

La NASA también busca apoyar los vuelos supersónicos, muy rápidos pero silenciosos

La NASA también busca apoyar los vuelos supersónicos, muy rápidos pero silenciosos

Cuáles son los autotest de COVID-19 que empezaron a distribuirse en las farmacias

Videojuego para combatir el trastorno de déficit de atención

Ómicron: la ocupación de terapia intensiva creció 185% en enero y hay cirugías que se postergan

EEUU superó las 100.000 muertes por diabetes por segundo año consecutivo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Rihanna anunció que está esperando su primer bebé con A$AP Rocky

Rihanna anunció que está esperando su primer bebé con A$AP Rocky

A pesar de que la economía en México suma dos trimestres a la baja, Hacienda descarta “recesión técnica”

Álvaro Uribe le jaló las orejas al concejal del Centro Democrático que denunció a conductor de aplicación de transporte

Polémica por la aterradora promoción ambulante de una nueva serie de Netflix en las calles de Bangkok

Ricardo Anaya llamó a la oposición a resistir y evitar la aprobación de la Reforma Eléctrica