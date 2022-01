ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches radar surveillance satellite

Start: 31 Jan 2022 23:00 GMT

End: 31 Jan 2022 23:21 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is getting prepared in Cape Canaveral, Florida, to launch the second COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation, also known as CSG 2, radar surveillance satellite for the Italian space agency, ASI.

SCHEDULE:

2311GMT - Launch

