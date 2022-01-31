ADVISORY RUSSIA-MOSCOW/RED SQUARE

View of Moscow's Red Square and the Kremlin
Start: 01 Feb 2022 07:00 GMT
End: 01 Feb 2022 09:00 GMT
MOSCOW - View of Moscow's Red Square and the Kremlin on the day that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will speak by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken according to the TASS news agency.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: RURTR
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Russia
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com